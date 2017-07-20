Driver trapped in town centre crash

A DRIVER was trapped in his mangled vehicle after a two-car smash in the town centre of Coraki this morning.

The man was eventually freed by emergency services about 7.15am.

Paramedics treated the man for glass in his eyes, neck pain and minor leg injuries at the scene of the crash on Adams Street.

He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Ambulance said the man, whose age was unknown was the only person injured in the collision.

Fire-fighters cleaned up the area for about an hour before the man's car was towed.