Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews work to free a driver from their vehicle after a three vehicle collision.
Emergency crews work to free a driver from their vehicle after a three vehicle collision. Liana Walker
Breaking

Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle highway crash

liana walker
by
20th Feb 2019 1:39 PM | Updated: 2:20 PM

UPDATE 1.15pm: 

AN adult woman has been transported to Stanthorpe hospital in a stable condition after crews have freed her from her vehicle.  

A QAS spokesman said the woman was encapsulated in her car and sustained spinal and arm injuries from the crash.  

Earlier

FIRE and emergency service crews are working to free a driver trapped in a vehicle on the New England Hwy, Stanthorpe.

A police spokesman said a truck had collided with two cars in front of it when a third vehicle in front had attempted to make a right hand turn.

As a result one car was pushed to the other side of the highway and into a ditch.

Firefighters and ambulance are currently at the scene.

More to come

crash emergency new england hwy
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Destructive cyclone to impact Northern Rivers from today

    premium_icon Destructive cyclone to impact Northern Rivers from today

    Weather SES warns "get ready" as 70km/h winds, dangerous surf conditions and possible flooding to hit Northern Rivers regardless of whether Cyclone Oma makes landfall.

    'Disaster recovery a marathon not a sprint'

    premium_icon 'Disaster recovery a marathon not a sprint'

    News PEOPLE urged to seek hlep if affected by bushfires

    Grieving mother welcomes highway blackspot plan

    premium_icon Grieving mother welcomes highway blackspot plan

    Politics The announcement follows a fatal accident at Alstonville last year

    Health watchdog investigating UM-linked practitioners

    premium_icon Health watchdog investigating UM-linked practitioners

    Health The complaint was sparked by alleged code of ethics breaches