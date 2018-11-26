Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Emergency services respond to Wilsonton crash
Breaking

Driver trapped in cab as two trucks collide in Wilsonton

Tara Miko
by
26th Nov 2018 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:39 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are working to free a person trapped in a truck involved in a crash in Wilsonton.

Four Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are on scene at the intersection of Taylor and Greenwattle Sts where two trucks have collided.

A spokeswoman said firefighters are using hydraulic cutting equipment to free one person entrapped in one of the trucks.

The crash was reported about 1.55pm.

It is believed one is a concrete truck, and the other is a medium-rigid truck.

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the corner of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts.
Emergency services are responding to a crash at the corner of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts. Nev Madsen

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on scene and working with firefighters.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

editors picks greenwattle street toowoomba toowoomba traffic crash truck crash wilsonton
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Accused denies dousing his ex in petrol

    premium_icon Accused denies dousing his ex in petrol

    Council News HE HAS been remanded in custody since the alleged incident.

    Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor candidates

    premium_icon Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor candidates

    Politics Candidates say an inquiry would "be opportunity to clear the air"

    $200M plan to make the Wilsons River clean enough to swim in

    premium_icon $200M plan to make the Wilsons River clean enough to swim in

    Environment "It's one of the most unhealthy rivers in Australia.”

    Deadly disease outbreak endangering babies

    Deadly disease outbreak endangering babies

    News A new outbreak of whopping cough hits the region

    Local Partners