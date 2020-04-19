Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Brunswick Heads this morning after reports of a single vehicle crash.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Brunswick Heads this morning after reports of a single vehicle crash.
News

Driver trapped after crashing vehicle into tree

Holly Cormack
19th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was left in a critical condition after crashing the vehicle he was driving into a tree at The Terrace and Park St intersection in Brunswick Heads in the early hours of this morning (April 19).

The 30-year-old was trapped in the vehicle before being rescued and stabilised by ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team at around 1.40am.

According to Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Sergeant Brett Gibson, the man was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by local police.

brunswick heads single vehicle car crash westpac lifesaver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lennox Head could play a role in proposed NRL kick-off

        premium_icon Lennox Head could play a role in proposed NRL kick-off

        News THE Lake Ainsworth sport and recreation centre is being eyed off by the New Zealand-based Warriors for accommodation.

        UPDATE: Man dies in fiery crash at Upper Main Arm

        UPDATE: Man dies in fiery crash at Upper Main Arm

        News THE man died after his truck crashed into a tree and caught fire.

        Lights are out, then on again, for popular theatre

        premium_icon Lights are out, then on again, for popular theatre

        News CURTAINS closed, but the lights go back on as Goonellabah theatre takes part in...

        Stay-at-home message might just be getting through

        premium_icon Stay-at-home message might just be getting through

        News ONE person fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions in region.