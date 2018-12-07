Menu
CAR CRASH: Emergency services including NSW Ambulance were called to a motor vehicle accident on Dunoon Rd, Dunoon on Friday morning. Daily Telegraph
News

Driver trapped after car crash

Alison Paterson
by
7th Dec 2018 7:55 AM

EMERGENCY services have rescued a woman trapped in her vehicle after she crashed into a power pole on Dunoon Rd, Dunoon, this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed they were alerted around 7am on Friday.

"A 26-year-old woman has been extracted from a vehicle which hit a power-pole,” he said.

"The driver's door was propped up against the pole.”

He said the woman was attended to by one ambulance road crew.

"The woman is concious and breathing and now no longer confined to the vehicle,” he said.

"We also have NSW Fire & Rescue on scene and NSW Police and there are no power lines down, but we ask drivers take care.”

Lismore Northern Star

