Driver too drunk to open her car window for police

A p-plater was caught driving at more than five times the legal limit for open licence holders. Trevor Veale

POLICE have charged a P-plater who was so drunk she couldn't open her car window when she was stopped by Highway Patrol.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said Richmond Highway Patrol saw a car driving over the centre island on Byron Bay Rd at Lennox Head shortly after 1am on Sunday.

"The vehicle was driving 20km/h over the limit,” he said.

"The driver, a 28-year-old Lennox Head woman, was so under the influence of alcohol that she was unable to wind down her car window.”

He said the woman was a provisional driver, although no P-plates were attached to the car.

She returned a positive breath test and was taken to Ballina Police Station where she allegedly recorded a reading of 0.252.

That's more than five times the limit for a C-class licence, although P-platers have a limit of zero, Sen Cnst Henderson said.

The woman was issued with a court attendance notice for high range drink-driving.

Her licence was suspended and she was also given infringement notices for speeding, driving contrary to traffic lane arrow and not displaying P-plates.

She will appear in Ballina Local Court next month.

Sen Cnst Henderson has meanwhile warned against drinking before getting behind the wheel.

"Your local police take drink-drive offences quite seriously,” he said.

"We carry out hundreds of breath tests a week in order to make the roads safer for us all and reduce the number of fatalities.

"This summer your local police will be out in force once again doing mobile and stationary breath tests in marked and unmarked vehicles.

"If you are going to drink, keep your car keys in your pocket.”