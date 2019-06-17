Menu
A motorbike rider died after another vehicle collided with him at the Ballina interchange of the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville last year.
Driver to face court over fatal crash at Alstonville

Liana Turner
17th Jun 2019 12:10 PM
A WOMAN charged over a fatal Bruxner Highway crash is due to face a sentencing hearing today.

Krystyl Sloan-Rummery, 34, was charged over the August 20, 2018 crash that killed 39-year-old motorcyclist Jeremy Plooy at the Ballina Rd interchange at Alstonville.

When her matter went before Lismore Local Court on May 6, Sloan-Rummery lodged a guilty plea to a charge of negligent driving occasioning death.

A further charge of negligent driving and two counts of failing to give were withdrawn and dismissed.

Police have alleged Sloan-Rummery was travelling south on Ballina Rd and collided with Mr Plooy's motorcycle as she entered the Bruxner Highway, collided with the rider.

Mr Plooy died at the scene.

Sloan-Rummery is expected to face Lismore Local Court later today.

