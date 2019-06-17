Driver to face court over fatal crash at Alstonville

A motorbike rider died after another vehicle collided with him at the Ballina interchange of the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville last year.

A WOMAN charged over a fatal Bruxner Highway crash is due to face a sentencing hearing today.

Krystyl Sloan-Rummery, 34, was charged over the August 20, 2018 crash that killed 39-year-old motorcyclist Jeremy Plooy at the Ballina Rd interchange at Alstonville.

When her matter went before Lismore Local Court on May 6, Sloan-Rummery lodged a guilty plea to a charge of negligent driving occasioning death.

A further charge of negligent driving and two counts of failing to give were withdrawn and dismissed.

Police have alleged Sloan-Rummery was travelling south on Ballina Rd and collided with Mr Plooy's motorcycle as she entered the Bruxner Highway, collided with the rider.

Mr Plooy died at the scene.

Sloan-Rummery is expected to face Lismore Local Court later today.