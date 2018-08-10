Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bryan Crisp has worked hard to change his lifestyle and is now helping other people stay out of trouble, a court heard. (File photo)
Bryan Crisp has worked hard to change his lifestyle and is now helping other people stay out of trouble, a court heard. (File photo) Liana Turner
News

Driver takes off with cop hanging from window

John Weekes
by
10th Aug 2018 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM a wild crime spree, a second chance emerged for a man whose brave family impressed a judge on Thursday.

As a meth-addled driver in April 2016, Stanthorpe's Bryan Neil Crisp took off at a random breath test, grabbing a police oficer's arm.

The officer had to hop along for 10 steps before he was released.

Afterwards Crisp called cops, pretended the car was stolen and denied being the driver.

The ruse didn't work.

Prosecutors said police questioning Crisp, now 30, pointed out they had body worn cameras showing him in the car.

Brisbane District Court heard Crisp insisted the person in the images had a different face.

Police also uncovered evidence of Crisp supplying drugs.

Crisp pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges including drug supply, dangerous driving and attempting to pervert justice.

Defence counsel Bernard Reilly told the court Crisp tried meth in 2013 after a shoulder injury and relationship break-up, and was soon hooked.

Mr Reilly said the drug use catastrophically reacted with an existing intellectual problem, causing "clinical impairment”.

The court heard Crisp made repeated efforts to quit, working closely with groups including the Salvation Army.

His parents came to court, where Judge Katherine McGinness invited them to address her.

The parents said family would commute between Stanthorpe and Brisbane if needed to attend meetings and counselling.

Crisp's parents said not only had their son changed since 2016, he was now working hard to help others avoid the traps he fell into.

Several people in court were in tears.

"How brave you are to remain supportive of your son through all the times he's relapsed,” the judge said.

Judge McGinness still had the option of sending Crisp to jail.

"We don't have the benefit of drug courts in our system in here at present which is a real shame,” she said.

But drugs were readily available in jail, and custody would risk undoing Crisp's recent "good work”.

So Judge McGinness sentenced Crisp to three years' jail, but with immediate parole release. -NewsRegional

bernard reilly barrister bryan neil crisp drug court drugs judge katherine mcginness mentoring meth salvation army stanthorpe warwick
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hospital error could have cost former prison boss his life

    premium_icon Hospital error could have cost former prison boss his life

    News THE former head of NSW prisons made a formal complaint about treatment he received at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Lismore.

    The frail pensioner with a $1000 a week ice habit

    premium_icon The frail pensioner with a $1000 a week ice habit

    Crime The 67-year-old man can no longer speak

    Alleged cocaine supplier swaps jail for exclusive rehab

    premium_icon Alleged cocaine supplier swaps jail for exclusive rehab

    Crime His family will spend thousands of dollars on his treatment

    $22 million aged care development opened at Ballina

    premium_icon $22 million aged care development opened at Ballina

    News The 42-room facility also includes a library, cafe and chapel

    Local Partners