Driver six times over the limit

SERIOUS RISK: A man will appear before Lismore Local Court in December. Trevor Veale

A MAN from Tregeagle was charged after allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level six times over the legal limit.

Lismore police will allege that at 1:30pm yesterday they had cause to speak to the driver of a car driving through Goonellabah.

The driver, a 47-year-old man provided a positive roadside breath test for alcohol.

At Lismore Police Station it is alleged he provided a secondary reading that placed him more than six times over the limit.

"It was one of the highest reading recorded at Lismore for several years,” Richmond District Police released on their Facebook page.

He is on conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court in December to face charges of High Range PCA and had his license suspended.