Council truck involved in serious Coraki crash

UPDATE 11.35am: A RICHMOND Valley Council truck was confirmed to be involved in a serious two-truck smash earlier this morning.

The other truck involved is understood to be a private vehicle.

It is unknown whether the council will be conducting an internal investigation into the crash.

Richmond Valley Council has been contacted for comment.

Rural Fire Service on scene at a crash at Coraki involving a Richmond Valley Council truck and a private vehicle. Contributed

UPDATE 10.50am: PARAMEDICS are rushing two injured men to Lismore Base Hospital after a truck crash near Coraki.

Two men, suggested to be aged in their 50s, were treated at the scene with one of the men treated for head and shoulder injuries.

The other man involved suffered minor injuries.

NSW Ambulance confirmed both men were transported by road to Lismore Base.

Medical crews from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter flew into assist emergency services.

Emergency Services are on scene at Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road near Coraki where two trucks have crashed this morning. Marc Stapelberg

TUESDAY 10.40am: AT LEAST one person has been seriously injured in a two-truck crash near Coraki.

Emergency services were called to Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road about 9.50am this morning.

Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW are currently on scene.

It is understood one person was trapped and being treated for serious injuries.