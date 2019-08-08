Driver roasted for missing simple fact

A driver has unleashed at a cyclist in the inner west of Sydney, screaming at them to get into the bike lane. Picture: Brown Cardigan

A DRIVER who screamed at a cyclist riding on the road in Newtown to "get in the bike lane" missed one important detail while unleashing his foul mouthed tirade.

The Snapchat video was shared online by Brown Cardigan shows the van driver speeding up behind the rider as they travelled along Wilson Street in Newtown in inner west Sydney.

"Why do we have the bike lane you f***ing … dog," the man screams from inside his van.

"Use the bike lane!" he then screams as they cross through a roundabout, making himself hoarse.

"Sydney is so good. It's hard to disagree with him," Brown Cardigan wrote sharing the post with laughing emojis. The video attracted almost 100 comments on Facebook, and has been viewed over 46,000 times.

But the driver missed one vital thing during his tirade, which was pointed out to him by commenters on the post.

A driver has unleashed at a cyclist in the inner west of Sydney, screaming at them to get into the bike lane. Picture: Brown Cardigan

"You too simple to see the picture of a bike on the road buddy?" one man asked.

"It's only a one way bike lane and the road markings can't make it any more obvious," another explained.

Sections of Wilson Street have a separated bike lane for riders travelling west, while riders travelling east are directed to travel on the road. This is indicated along the street with markings.

"The driver's wrong," another woman said. "The bike lane goes in the other direction."

"Old mate might want to go back and re do his license if he can't understand what road markings mean," another commenter suggested.

Some commenters loved the video, saying they thought the van driver's reaction was hilarious.

"This is probably one of the best things I have ever seen," one man joked. "Exactly how I react to cyclists."

"It's hard to fault what he's saying though," another man joked.

"As much as I hate bike riders, I'd love to back hand that guy recording," one man said. "Just the voice alone boils my blood."

The man screamed ‘get into the bike lane’ as he drove along Wilson Street in Newtown. Picture: Brown Cardigan