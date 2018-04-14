Driver reviver starved by RMS

REVIVING DRIVERS: Brunswick Mullumbimby Lions Club members Trevor Watts, Stephen Oliver, Colin Tarbox, Ray Sinclair, and Ian Bigg with volunteers Liz McCall and Betty Lahey at the Brunswick Valley Driver Reviver Site.

REVIVING DRIVERS: Brunswick Mullumbimby Lions Club members Trevor Watts, Stephen Oliver, Colin Tarbox, Ray Sinclair, and Ian Bigg with volunteers Liz McCall and Betty Lahey at the Brunswick Valley Driver Reviver Site. Marc Stapelberg

A DEDICATED group of volunteers combating driver fatigue on the Pacific Highway was being stymied by the very government department they assist.

According to Ray Sinclair, who has clocked up 15 years as a volunteer in the Driver Reviver program at the Yelgun rest area on the highway, the New South Wales Road and Maritime Services was causing problems by not correctly setting up the signs indicating the service is open.

Mr Sinclair said in the space of a year, drivers using the Yelgun service have halved.

Mr Sinclair said the Yelgun Driver Reviver was run by the Lions Club of Brunswick Mullumbimby, who with a pool of volunteers including many non-members have kept drivers safe by offering them a place for a break with free refreshments over major public and school holidays.

Often running the graveyard shift from 2am to 6am, Mr Sinclair has been on hand to provide many a tired traveller with a much-needed cuppa and a chat.

"On the long weekend just gone, our volunteers each worked four hour shifts and we served more than 1200 people tea, coffee and biscuits,” he said.

"But if the signs are not correctly telling people if we are open or closed, then it's a real worry.”

Mr Sinclair said in the past RMS allowed Driver Reviver volunteers wearing reflective vests and using cars with a flashing light to change the signs.

"People are fatigued, we don't want anyone driving when they need a break,” he said.

"If we are open then we need the signs indicating this so drivers can have a break.”

Mr Sinclair said the volunteers do the work because they want to help the community.

"We get a lot of people saying 'Thank you, thank goodness you were open', which is lovely,” he said.

"Our Yelgun rest area is open ... right through until 6pm tomorrow, then next week because we have Anzac Day, from April 20 to 29.”

He said the Yelgun site was critical for anyone driving up the M1 as the former Driver Reviver site at Ballina had not yet reopened after the new bypass, and the New Italy site was only open intermittently.

"After us, the next Driver Reviver site going south is at Hastings, Port Macquarie,” he said.

Yelgun Driver Reviver site manager Trevor Watts, 70, has spent more than a decade as a volunteer.

Over 25 years in the motor wrecking business, Mr Watts has seen his fair share of road accidents and he believes the Driver Reviver remains a great way to help reduce the road toll.

Mr Watts relishes the night shift and his role includes towing the Driver Reviver van out from Mullumbimby, ordering stock and managing the volunteers whom he said work four shifts.

"I do the 10pm to 2am shift and we gets lots of people stopping in then, mostly families and the odd truck driver,” he said.

"We have people who serve over 100 cups of tea or coffee in their shift,” he said. "It's an easy job for me as our volunteers are a lovely group of people.”

Mr Watts said the Driver Reviver volunteers knew they were making a positive difference.

"We are saving lives here,” he said.

"It's a good thing to do and I love it.”

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesman said the organisation valued the contribution of the many volunteers who run Driver Reviver sites.

"The existing hinged Driver Reviver signs will soon be replaced with new unhinged signs to direct drivers to the Brunswick Valley Driver Reviver site at Yelgun rest area,” the spokesman said.

"These signs are located along the Pacific Highway, Brunswick Valley Way and Tweed Valley Way and will ensure volunteers are not required to put themselves at risk of being hit by vehicles to open and close signage.”

RMS confirmed the unhinged signs will state the Driver Reviver site is open only during the holidays.

"Roads and Maritime works closely with Driver Reviver groups and has an upcoming meeting planned to discuss the signage changes,” the spokesman said.

"The meetings are also used to identify ways to promote Driver Reviver sites.

"Driver Reviver sites are part of a suite of opportunities available to motorists.”