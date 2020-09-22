Driver reversed ‘at speed’ into police officer, court told

A 34-year-old man has been charged following a string of offences, including a police chase through Lismore.

A MAN who allegedly led police in a pursuit, assaulted a woman with a broken bottle and attempted to run down a police officer has faced court.

Ulli Jensen, 34, appeared via video link at Lismore Local Court from Lismore Police Station on Monday following his arrest on Sunday.

Police will allege officers were patrolling at South Lismore about 2am on Sunday, when they detected a black utility with incorrect registration plates.

The driver, allegedly Mr Jensen, failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated but terminated a short time later.

About 4am, police then attended a property at Bottle Creek to assist a 43-year-old woman who had been located by a farmer.

Officers were told the woman was allegedly a passenger in the black ute and shortly after the pursuit, she had a verbal argument with Mr Jensen – who is known to her – before he stopped the car and they got out.

Police will allege Mr Jensen threatened the woman with a broken glass bottle, injuring her neck, before stealing her purse and abandoning her on the side of the road.

Following inquiries, police located the black ute on Union Street, South Lismore, about 6pm on Sunday where they approached the vehicle.

A senior constable opened the driver’s door before Mr Jensen allegedly reversed at speed, striking the officer with the door and knocking him a short distance.

Mr Jensen then allegedly rammed a fully marked police car, causing front-end damage, before another officer was able to remove him from the vehicle and place him under arrest.

The senior constable who was struck by the door suffered minor injuries to both arms.

Mr Jensen was charged with a number of offences, including armed robbery, police pursuit, speeding, driving furiously and causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, attempting to stalk/intimidate with the intention of causing fear of harm (domestic), having a knife in a public place, and reckless driving.

Mr Jensen did not apply for bail on Monday, and bail was formally refused.

His matter was adjourned to November 25, where he is expected to appear via video link.