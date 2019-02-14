Menu
NSW police at Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Crime

Driver on ice led police on high speed pursuit

14th Feb 2019 3:26 PM
A WOMAN who led police on a pursuit through Lismore tested positive for ice.

Senior Constable Henderson said the Richmond Highway Patrol allege at 8.30am this morning they saw a car with no number plates travel past them at a high speed on Leycester Street.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop and it failed to do so. During the pursuit the vehicle exceeded the speed limit and overtook other vehicles dangerously. Police terminated the pursuit.

Police located the car parked on Ewing Street. The driver, a 45-year-old Lismore woman, was found hiding under a flight of stairs. She tested positive to ice.

At Lismore Police station she was charged over the police pursuit, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle, not paying road tax and driving unlicensed 2nd + offence.

A further charge may be laid once the results of her drug test are known.

She was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. #LismoreCrime

