Major traffic delays are expected to continue as the clean up on the Pacific Highway is ongoing. Fire and Rescue NSW Station 347 Kingscliff
Driver of B-double fined over 5 vehicle crash on M1

Alison Paterson
19th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
A senior police officer has reported that a driver of a B-double who allegedly caused a crash on the M1 after hitting two parked vehicles and ploughing into a canal will face charges.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Mick Dempsey said the driver whom they allege caused the incident which occurred around 5.35am on March 18 will "be breached and will be served with an infringement notice".

Chief Inspector Dempsey said the crash occurred after a northbound B-double dislodged two nearside tyres and pulled into the breakdown lane for repairs.

"A short time later a second B-double travelling north drove over the dislodged tyres causing engine failure and also parked in the breakdown about 500m south of Round Mountain overpass," he said.

"Then two service vehicles were parked in the breakdown lane before around 5.35am a third northbound B-double impacted with the side of the first B-double, which has lost its nearside tyres, then collided with the two service vehicles."

The third B-double then careered off the side of the M1, ploughing around 40m across a canefield and into a muddy canal.

At the time police said it was very fortunate that no-one was injured.

