Driver makes lucky escape after crash

Emergency services are on scene of a single-car crash at Summerland Way south of Casino
Claudia Jambor
by

UPDATE, 8.00am: EMERGENCY services are preparing to tow the crashed car on Summerland Way after a single-car crash earlier this morning.

Rural Fire Service operations manager, Daniel Ainsworth said the car is now off the road, but one lane may need to close to enable crews to clear engine oil and battery acid from the roadway once the car is towed. 

He estimated the road should return to normal in about an hour.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area. 

EARLIER: A DRIVER has made a lucky escape after a his car rolled near Casino this morning.

Police said emergency services arrived on scene to find the car on its side on the Summerland Way near Main Camp Rd,  about 30km south of Casino.

The driver, according to police, managed to free himself from the vehicle.

It is understood the man was the only occupant in the car.

Paramedics, Volunteer Rescue Association and police were called to the scene about 6.45am.

Traffic remains affected in both lanes as emergency services move to clear the roadway.

