Driver lucky not to be injured when cow ran in front of car

A DRIVER was lucky to escape uninjured when a steer ran out in front of their car yesterday.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police were called to the incident at South Gundurimba after the steer ran across the road at 2:30am yesterday. It collided with a car and the cow was killed. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A comment on the Richmond Police District Facebook site from a friend of the driver said conditions were foggy on the night and speed was not a factor in the incident.

Police are asking property owners to be vigilant with their stock, especially if it borders a busy road. Make sure your fences are secure and in good order and the gates are closed.