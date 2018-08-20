Menu
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Crime

Driver leads police on chase in car with stolen plates

20th Aug 2018 10:53 AM

A VEHICLE displaying stolen number plates led police on pursuit around Alstonville on Friday afternoon.

Richmond Highway Patrol allege at 4.55pm on Friday they saw a vehicle driving on the Bruxner Highway, Alstonville.

The vehicle was displaying a number plate police knew to have been stolen.

The vehicle failed to stop when requested and accelerated at speeds well above the speed limit. It also drove on the incorrect side of the road and ignored stop signs.

The vehicle stopped on Rous Road and the driver, a 22-year-old Wardell woman, ran from the car and hid in a nearby shed.

Police removed her from the shed and she resisted police efforts.

At Lismore Police Station the 22-year-old was charged with failing to comply with a signal to stop, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle, driving whilst disqualified second-plus offence, not stoping at stop sign, entering inclosed lands, resisting police, having stolen goods in custody and breaching bail.

She has been bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

