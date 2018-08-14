Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after a police pursuit in Lismore.
A man has been charged after a police pursuit in Lismore. Trevor Veale
Crime

Driver leads police on 100km/h chase through school zone

14th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

A MAN has been refused bail after a pursuit incident in Lismore.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege they tried to stop a vehicle on Casino St in Lismore about 3.30pm yesterday.

The vehicle allegedly accelerated away harshly and police began a pursuit.

The driver reached speeds of more than 100km/h, drove on the incorrect side of the road and through school zone.

Police terminated the pursuit and the vehicle was found, abandoned, a short time later in Cook St.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Coomera in Queensland, was arrested nearby.

Police allege he was found with a flick knife and returned a positive alcohol reading.

He was taken to Lismore Police station and police found he had an outstanding warrant and was a disqualified driver.

He was charged with police pursuit, driving furiously, driving while disqualified, low range drink-driving and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    premium_icon 'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    News NEARBY residents were abused and personal details of workers' families were released by protesters opposing the removal of a 200-year-old tree.

    BREAKING: Koala trapped in St Helena tunnel

    BREAKING: Koala trapped in St Helena tunnel

    News Drivers are being urged to take care in the area

    'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    premium_icon 'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    Health Health district boss sends "deepest sympathies" to family

    Heartbreaking story behind artist's painting

    premium_icon Heartbreaking story behind artist's painting

    News 21-year-old local woman shared passions, memories before her death

    Local Partners