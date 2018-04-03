Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a man after a pursuit that started in Lismore.
Police arrested a man after a pursuit that started in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Driver leads police on 100km/h chase in unregistered car

3rd Apr 2018 10:01 AM

A UTE with no number plates attached, allegedly became involved in a police chase in Lismore, reaching speeds of more than 100km/h.

Police allege that on March 31 police from the Richmond TAG saw a ute on Union street that had no registration plates affixed. The ute failed to stop and police engaged in a pursuit along Bridge Street and Terania Street at speeds more than 100km/h.

At Wilson Street the ute performed a sudden u-turn at a high speed and drove past police. The ute drove through Tullera at high speeds and on the wrong side of the road. Soon after the driver stopped in a grassy area and ran through bushland. Police chased him on foot and found the driver, a 35 year old Uki man, hiding under a tree. A search of his property resulted in a find of cannabis, resealable bags and $600 cash. He failed a breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

At Lismore he produced an alcohol reading that placed him in the Low Range. he was charged with leading police on a pursuit, driving furiously, low range pca second-plus offence, using a registrable vehicle not displaying authorised number-plates, using an unregistered registrable class a motor vehicle on road, using an uninsured motor vehicle, dealing with property and proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. #LismoreCrime

lismore northern rivers crime police pursuit unregistered ute
Lismore Northern Star
Stolen car involved in 180km/h chase, head on crash

Stolen car involved in 180km/h chase, head on crash

Crime THE car was driven more than 400km after being stolen.

Get your doughnut fix at new store

Get your doughnut fix at new store

Business Try stopping at just one flavour

Why I've banned my visitors from using their smartphones

Why I've banned my visitors from using their smartphones

Opinion "A recent visit from old friends left me tearing out my hair"

How a mini-bus is changing lives in Lismore

How a mini-bus is changing lives in Lismore

News Community group is "truly thankful” to Kevin Hogan

  • 3rd Apr 2018 11:31 AM

Local Partners