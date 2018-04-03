Driver leads police on 100km/h chase in unregistered car

A UTE with no number plates attached, allegedly became involved in a police chase in Lismore, reaching speeds of more than 100km/h.

Police allege that on March 31 police from the Richmond TAG saw a ute on Union street that had no registration plates affixed. The ute failed to stop and police engaged in a pursuit along Bridge Street and Terania Street at speeds more than 100km/h.

At Wilson Street the ute performed a sudden u-turn at a high speed and drove past police. The ute drove through Tullera at high speeds and on the wrong side of the road. Soon after the driver stopped in a grassy area and ran through bushland. Police chased him on foot and found the driver, a 35 year old Uki man, hiding under a tree. A search of his property resulted in a find of cannabis, resealable bags and $600 cash. He failed a breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

At Lismore he produced an alcohol reading that placed him in the Low Range. he was charged with leading police on a pursuit, driving furiously, low range pca second-plus offence, using a registrable vehicle not displaying authorised number-plates, using an unregistered registrable class a motor vehicle on road, using an uninsured motor vehicle, dealing with property and proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. #LismoreCrime