Driver is keen to get back on track

BACK IN BUSINESS: Brent Hall is looking for a good run in the triple 20s V8 Dirt Modified races at Lismore Speedway tonight. Tony Powell

V8 DIRT Modified star Brent Hall reckons he is due for a change of luck when he contests the triple 20-lap feature races at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tonight.

By his own admission, it has not been his best season after a crash in December caused serious damage to his American designed Troyer V8 Dirt Modified.

"We did a lot of damage back to the firewall and it meant a complete rebuild before I could return to racing," Hall said.

He has since returned to the track but this meeting is his first real opportunity to put down a lot of competitive laps.

"At least with three feature races it gives us the opportunity to get the car set-up correct," he said.

"Hopefully it will also be a great chance to be competitive and even an opportunity to get a place on the podium."

Tonight will be one of the biggest of the season in terms of overall laps contested.

In addition to the V8 Dirt Modified triple 20s, the Wingless Sprintcars face a busy night with the 50-lap Golden Jubilee main event.

With racing also scheduled for production sedans, junior sedans, national four-cylinder sedans and street stocks, fans will not want for action.

Seasoned campaigner Andrew Pezzutti heads the V8 Dirt Modified entry list.

The Wingless line-up includes Driver to America series leaders Michael Butcher, Jacob Jolley, Brad Claridge, Mick Reid and David Eggins.

The field also contains many of the top runners at Lismore such as Warren King, Mason Cattell, Matthew Wright and Natasha Herne, setting the scene for a tough contest over the 50 laps.

Gates open at 4pm and racing is scheduled to start at 5.30pm.