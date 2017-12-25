Driver involved in head-on crash flees, leaves three injured

Police are trying to track down the driver involved in a head-on collision on the Pacific Highway on Christmas morning.

THREE people were taken to hospital this morning after a head-on crash with a stolen car on the Pacific Highway near Byron Bay.

Police said the crash occurred about 1.30am, when the driver of a stolen car was travelling northbound on the southbound lane of the highway near Ewingsdale Road before it crashed onto an on-coming car from Queensland.

The man behind the wheel of the stolen car fled the scene, leaving three people in the other car injured by the roadside.

Paramedics treated three people, whose age and genders are not known, for neck, arm and leg injuries. All three were taken to Tweed Hospital in a stable condition.

The highway southbound lanes were closed for about half an hour this morning while police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command conducted initial investigations.

The stolen car, which has NSW plates, has been seized by police for DNA and finger print testing.

Drivers or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 1300 333 000.

The crash is the second on North Coast roads in recent days after a man was killed and four others are injured in a three-car collision in west of Lismore.