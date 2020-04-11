Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Investigations are continuing after a woman was pulled over on the Warrego Hwy after already being fined for unnecessary travel earlier that day.
Investigations are continuing after a woman was pulled over on the Warrego Hwy after already being fined for unnecessary travel earlier that day.
News

Driver intercepted on Warrego Hwy after previous travel fine

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 6:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MITCHELL Police have intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy after she had already been fined earlier that day due to unnecessary travel.

The car was intercepted just before 9pm last night, after Mitchell police recognised that the registered owner of the vehicle had already been fined earlier for breaking COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A QPS spokeswoman said the driver was fined in Longreach at 1pm for unnecessary travel.

A Mitchell officer then pulled the driver over again between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd on the Warrego Hwy after recognising the driver had been previously fined.

While the woman hasn’t been charged yet, she has been transported to Mitchell Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come …

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Financial burden ends Olympic hopes of Ballina skater

        premium_icon Financial burden ends Olympic hopes of Ballina skater

        Sport JAKOB Robinson will not represent Australia after pulling out of Olympic Games qualifiers.

        Mental health services move online to prevent feelings of isolation

        premium_icon Mental health services move online to prevent feelings of...

        News GROW NSW has moved their mental health wellness sessions online to help ensure...

        Medical cannabis could be used to treat insomnia

        premium_icon Medical cannabis could be used to treat insomnia

        News MEDICAL cannabis shows promising results in a world first study used to show its...

        Free robotics course for kids and adults

        premium_icon Free robotics course for kids and adults

        Sport SOUTHERN Cross University Robotics Club will be offering a free “hands on” course...