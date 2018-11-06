Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver injured in Cunningham Hwy crash

Emma Clarke
by
6th Nov 2018 8:11 AM

A PERSON has escaped serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the Cunningham Hwy early this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Blackstone just before 6am.

A man in his 30s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency services are still on scene but the highway is not closed.

Related Items

blackstone cunningham hwy ipswich hospital qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Arrest at nude beach after woman reports 'indecent act'

    Arrest at nude beach after woman reports 'indecent act'

    Crime SHE was going for a run when the man approached her, "grinning".

    • 6th Nov 2018 8:03 AM
    Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    premium_icon Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    Racing Carnival Champion jockey Zac Purton has come a long way

    Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    premium_icon Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    Crime It has been "living hell" for neighbours, court hears

    Rest stop coffee shops under threat from 'critical review'

    premium_icon Rest stop coffee shops under threat from 'critical review'

    News Vendor says he's been given no details about the review

    Local Partners