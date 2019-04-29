Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A FUEL tanker has rolled over on the Peak Downs Highway, injuring the driver and spilling diesel fuel over the roads.
A FUEL tanker has rolled over on the Peak Downs Highway, injuring the driver and spilling diesel fuel over the roads. Scott Powick
Breaking

Driver injured as fuel tanker crashes on highway

Zizi Averill
by
29th Apr 2019 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUEL tanker has rolled on the Peak Downs Highway, injuring the driver and spilling diesel fuel over the road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police crews were at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 12.40pm, 4km east of the Fitzroy Development Road turnoff at Strathfield, between Nebo and Coppabella.

She said the driver had been injured and a helicopter had been called to airlift him to hospital.

The QPS spokeswoman said the road was blocked while police waited for the driver to be taken to hospital, and to clean fuel and debris from the highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were on their way to the crash site.

mackay crash mackay police nebo peak downs highway qfes qps queensland fire and emergency services queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    Popular rugby referee dies after on-field heart attack

    News THE Northern Rivers rugby community is in mourning after the shock death of "friend, mentor, coach and referee" Ian Hooper.

    Where to vote ahead of the federal election

    premium_icon Where to vote ahead of the federal election

    Politics Here's everything you need to know if you want to vote early

    • 29th Apr 2019 12:50 PM
    'Airbnb for cars' starts up on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 'Airbnb for cars' starts up on the Northern Rivers

    Business Car sharing platform piloting new program locally

    Coastal development one step closer after council meeting

    premium_icon Coastal development one step closer after council meeting

    Council News The proposal will now be referred to the State Government