Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Driver injured after car flips in Razorback Rd crash

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
1:55PM: A MAN in his late teens has been transported to hospital after his car over-turned on Razorback Road.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the road and ended up on its side in a drain.

The driver, believed to be a 19-year-old-man, sustained a shoulder injury and was transported in a stable condition to Mount Morgan Hospital.

12:40PM: A MAN with obvious arm injuries has climbed out of an over-turned vehicle on the Razorback Road near Mount Morgan.

The low-speed accident was reported at 12.30pm, with emergency services from Rockhampton and Gracemere called to the scene.

Initial reports suggest the car hit a wall and is now well off the road and in a drain sitting in a "horizontal" position.

The driver is believed to be out of the vehicle and has sustained arm and shoulder injuries.

Bystanders are on the scene assisting with traffic control.

More to follow.

