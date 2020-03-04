Driver in serious condition after Northern Rivers crash

A MAN was trapped in his car on Coraki Road, Ruthven after a crash involving two cars and a trailer before 7am on Wednesday.

NSW Rural Fire Service crew was on hand to rescue the man, 22, from the driver’s seat of the car.

He sustained a broken leg and was treated for possible spinal injuries.

Three NSW Ambulance crews including a specialised medical team treated the patient on scene.

Two patients have been taken to Lismore Base Hospital, including a woman in her 20s.

It is understood the woman had no obvious injuries, and the man was in a serious yet stable condition after the crash.

Traffic Near Me indicates traffic is now moving slowly through the area.