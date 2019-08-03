Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Driver in fatal smash stopped at airport

by Hannah Higgins
3rd Aug 2019 3:52 PM

A MAN has been arrested while trying to leave the country and charged over a crash that claimed the lives of two young people in southern NSW.

The 22-year-old Nepalese national was stopped by police at Sydney Airport on Friday night - five days after the car he was driving rolled north of Cooma, police say.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 3.40 am on July 28. Two passengers inside the car, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were left with head lacerations but survived the incident.

Police say the driver was attempting to board a flight out of the country when they arrested him.

He's now facing a string of charges including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving causing death.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

More Stories

afp airport stop arrest border force fatal crash fatality

Top Stories

    Rado follows Jack Nicholson, Kirk Douglas

    premium_icon Rado follows Jack Nicholson, Kirk Douglas

    Whats On IN Ballina Player's production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

    Young Country teen trio gets international management

    premium_icon Young Country teen trio gets international management

    Music The Buckleys have signed with a US agent

    Eat the Street, Oakes Oval win tourism awards

    premium_icon Eat the Street, Oakes Oval win tourism awards

    Council News Lismore's signature foodie event proves its worth

    Why I've still got a soft spot for Nimbin

    premium_icon Why I've still got a soft spot for Nimbin

    Opinion "There's people who still think grass is what they feed the cows”