Driver has target on his back

CONTENDER: Michael Butcher will start from position one in the race for the American air ticket at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Saturday night. Tony Powell

IT ALL comes down to one race to determine the Wingless Sprintcar competitor who wins the air ticket to America Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

The Lismore Workers Club-Queensland Speedway Spares sponsored season premiership culminates with a winner take all 25 lap main event featuring the top 20 point scorers from the season-long rounds decided at both Lismore and Grafton venues.

The drivers who have qualified now enter the race with a clean slate regardless of the position they finished in the leading 20 in the point standings.

The only advantage is the highest in season points, Michael Butcher, will start from the inside front row pole position.

David Eggins, who finished second on the score chart will start outside Butcher at the front of the field. The remaining order on the grid is determined by each driver's qualifying round points heading into the final.

"Even if a driver has finished in a middle order spot within the top 20 standings from the season's rounds and has reached the business end of the season, that competitor can still win the series by taking out this weekend's feature race,” promoter David Lander said.

Butcher has shown strong consistency during the 2017-18 season with eight podiums and a main event win, but it's a whole new ball game now for the Casino driver.

"We've worked towards this all season and starting off pole is our reward, but I'm still nervous because it may come down to a drag race to turn one so I've got to get a good start,” Butcher said.

He finished 155 points clear of Eggins from the rounds, while Eggins had a 115 points gap between himself and third-placed Mason Cattell, typifying the intense, close Wingless Sprintcar competition this season.

Trent Martin is not expected to take his place in the field due to a nagging shoulder injury. Erroll Campbell is next in line, twenty-first in points.

It's also an important night for the V8 Dirt Modifieds with the running of the Autumn Cup main event.

Gates open at 3pm and racing starts at 6pm.