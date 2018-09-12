Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO CAR CRASH: Two ambulances are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident in Tucki Tucki on Wednesday afternoon.
TWO CAR CRASH: Two ambulances are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident in Tucki Tucki on Wednesday afternoon. Matthew Deans
News

Driver has possible broken jaw after high speed crash

Alison Paterson
by
12th Sep 2018 4:09 PM

TWO vehicles have crashed leaving one driver with a possible broken jaw at around 3.40pm today at Tucki Tucki and one driver has been taken to hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said two road ambulances are currently on scene at the Wyrallah Rd incident which he described as a "high speed crash.”

"The multi-vehicle crash at Wyrallah Rd (between Wyrallah Ferry Rd and Bridge St) has two units on scene,” he said,

"One driver is a 35-year-old woman who is concious and breathing but suffering from shock,” he said.

"But the other driver, a 25-year-old-man who is also concious, breathing and suffering shock looks as though he may have a fractured jaw.”

It is understood one driver has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital while other declined transport.

The spokesman said the road is currently blocked.

"The Rural Fire Service is also on scene,” he said.

More to come.

ambulance nsw car crash northern rivers crash rural fire service tucki tucki wyrallah road
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Quarry to be turned back into bushland in 'landmark outcome'

    premium_icon Quarry to be turned back into bushland in 'landmark outcome'

    News PEOPLE have been concerned about the future of this North Coast site for many years, but now authorities have secured a vital agreement from the landowners.

    Why Norco doesn't want you to boycott Coles

    Why Norco doesn't want you to boycott Coles

    Lifestyle "Calls for a boycott... would only hurt our farmers"

    FIRST LOOK: Check out Lismore's shiny new Spotlight store

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Check out Lismore's shiny new Spotlight store

    Business Customers have poured through the doors to snap up some bargains

    We'll go riding on the horses, yeah, yeah

    premium_icon We'll go riding on the horses, yeah, yeah

    News Readers have sent in their photos of their horses

    Local Partners