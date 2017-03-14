Driver flips car into creek in crash

A CAR has flipped into a creek near Byron Bay this afternoon after it lost control while travelling north.

Emergency services rushed to The Pocket Rd, Billinudgel shortly before 1.30pm to reports of a car crashed into a shallow creek.

Tweed/Byron police said the driver, a woman whose age is unknown, was travelling in a north-east direction along the road before she lost control near the intersection of Willow Place and The Pocket Rd.

The car then crashed into an embankment and landed upside down in a shallow creek, according to police.

Paramedics treated the woman on scene for shock before she was transported to Byron Central Hospital.

Two Fire and Rescue trucks, Rural Fire Service crews and a HAZMAT unit from Tweed Heads were deployed to the scene to control the fuel run-off into the creek.

Newcastle Fire Communications said crews declared the area safe about 3.50pm.