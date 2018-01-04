Menu
Driver flees crash scene in Lismore CBD

Police searched the streets of Lismore for the driver who fled from a crash on Molesworth St yesterday.
POLICE are searching for a driver who ran from the scene of a two-car prang in Lismore's city centre yesterday afternoon.

The driver, who police believe is a woman, allegedly fled from her yellow Hyundai shortly after the crash about 3.10pm on Molesworth St near Woodlark St.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command scouted nearby streets and businesses in search of the woman but weren't successful.

The yellow Hyundai was towed to Lismore police station where forensic testing will be undertaken on the car.

The other driver of a white Nissan four-wheel drive has provided a statement to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lismore police station, 6626 0599.

