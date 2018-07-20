No conviction for woman who drove at pedestrians

Lisa Webber leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court after being sentenced for driving at people at South Bank. Picture Tara Croser

Lisa Webber leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court after being sentenced for driving at people at South Bank. Picture Tara Croser

A MOTHER-of-three who dangerously drove at four pedestrians on a footpath, hitting one of them, after drinking at a hotel, has been put on two years' probation.

Brisbane Magistrate Wendy Cull told Lisa Jane Webber, who drove off from South Bank without stopping after the incident, that it was a relief that nothing worse had happened.

Webber, 36, of Helensavale, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Little Stanley St, South Brisbane, and committing public nuisance in licensed premises.

Four charges of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm were discontinued.

The incident at South Bank.



Prosecutor Miles Leslie said Webber had been drinking at the Plough Inn, at Brisbane's South Bank, over about four hours on December 10 last year before she got in her car.

Webber, who had been seen drinking bourbons and beers, was ejected from the hotel after she grabbed a woman by the hair and pulled her onto the ground.

Mr Leslie said Webber went to her Holden hatchback, in a nearby underground carpark, and drove it to the Little Stanley St exit and stopped.

A group of four pedestrians on a footpath had to walk around the rear of the vehicle and other cars were stopped behind her.

Mr Leslie said Webber suddenly turned left, screeching tyres were heard, she accelerated, mounted the kerb and drove at the four pedestrians.

A man who was hit and knocked to the ground suffered minor abrasions to his ankle and a shoulder injury that may require keyhole surgery.

Two other people narrowly missed being hit and another took evasive action to escape.

Mr Leslie said Webber drove the car onto a walkway, took off at speed, driving dangerously through a stop sign intersection.

He said Webber put a number of people in danger and the injured man needed pain relief injections and had since consulted shoulder specialists about his injury.

She had not made any attempt to offer assistance and in taking off she had continued to drive dangerously and erratically, Mr Leslie said.

The court heard Webber had suffered from anxiety and depression since she was 17 and her marriage had broken up weeks before the incident.

Defence counsel Isaac Munsie said Webber had not been in the right head space and had panicked after the accident.

Ms Cull ordered 24 months of probation with a condition that Webber undergo a mental health assessment and counselling.

She did not record a conviction but ordered Webber to pay $1000 compensation to the injured pedestrian and disqualified her from driving for six months.