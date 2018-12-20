Driver 'failed to give way' before striking cyclist

Emergency services at the scene of the incident where a cyclist and car collided in Goonellabah.

THE driver of a car who collided with a cyclist yesterday may have failed to give way, police said.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said while investigations are ongoing, initial enquiries indicate the cyclist, a 63-year-old man, had been travelling along Rous Rd at Goonellabah before entering the roundabout at Oliver Ave.

Sen Cnst Henderson said it appeared the man was trying to exit the roundabout to continue south on Rous Rd.

"As he was preparing to exit the roundabout, the driver (of the car) has entered the roundabout, attempting to turn right,” he said.

"At this stage it appears ...(the driver) failed to give way and collided with the rider.”

He said the rider has "significant but non-life-threatening” injuries.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition, with a shoulder injury and grazes.

Sen Cnst Henderson said the car driver was breath tested and returned a negative reading.

He said investigations were ongoing and it was "too early to say” if charges would be laid.

But he's urged motorists and cyclists alike to take care on the roads.

"Please be considerate of pushbikes on the road,” he said.

"All police have seen enough fatalities with pushbikes and we don't want to see any more.”

He also urged all cyclists to be safe and wear a helmet and urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

The NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the 63-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.