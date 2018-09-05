Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been imprisoned after drink-driving while he was on suspended sentences.
A man has been imprisoned after drink-driving while he was on suspended sentences. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man drank 24 beers, bottle of scotch before driving

Liana Turner
by
5th Sep 2018 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man accused of hitting cyclists with his ute has faced court.

Richard David Dunwell, 34, remains in custody charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, high range drink-driving, altering the concentration of alcohol before a test, possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, predatory driving and common assault after he allegedly struck two cyclists and headbutted another cyclists on the Bruxner Highway at Drake on May 19.

When he faced court yesterday, prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said some expert statements relating to the cyclists' injuries were outstanding. These are due to be filed by October 2.

Meanwhile, Dunwell was sentenced for a charge of low range drink-driving which he previously pleaded guilty to.

This arose in Casino on the evening of March 8, meaning suspended sentences which were set to expire next month were called back.

Defence solicitor Tom Ivey told the court his client had been "drinking heavily in that period", sparked by death of his previous partner, illness of his current partner and convictions which led to his suspended sentences.

The court heard he had consumed 24 stubbies of full strength beer and a 750mL bottle of Chivas Regal scotch some time before he was caught drink-driving in Casino about 6.45pm on March 8.

He was due to attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting later that evening, the court heard.

Dunwell, who appeared in court via video link, wept as Mr Ivey explained the circumstances that led to him to use heavy drinking as a "coping mechanism".

"In his words, all his old demons re-emerged," Mr Ivey said.

He was disqualified from driving for six months for drink-driving and given 12 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of nine months for the breach of his suspended sentences.

drink-driving lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    News A FEW politicians, a netball player and three blokes who brew good beer have made it onto our list.

    'C'mon, shoot me': Man jailed after wielding weapons

    premium_icon 'C'mon, shoot me': Man jailed after wielding weapons

    Crime A man will spend almost a year behind bars after the incidents

    7 great new places to eat in Lismore

    premium_icon 7 great new places to eat in Lismore

    Business These businesses have helped turn the town into a foodie heaven

    $55,000 artwork to welcome visitors to town

    $55,000 artwork to welcome visitors to town

    Council News 12-metre high piece to be built on roundabout

    • 5th Sep 2018 11:19 AM

    Local Partners