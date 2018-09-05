Man drank 24 beers, bottle of scotch before driving

A man has been imprisoned after drink-driving while he was on suspended sentences.

A CASINO man accused of hitting cyclists with his ute has faced court.

Richard David Dunwell, 34, remains in custody charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, high range drink-driving, altering the concentration of alcohol before a test, possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, predatory driving and common assault after he allegedly struck two cyclists and headbutted another cyclists on the Bruxner Highway at Drake on May 19.

When he faced court yesterday, prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said some expert statements relating to the cyclists' injuries were outstanding. These are due to be filed by October 2.

Meanwhile, Dunwell was sentenced for a charge of low range drink-driving which he previously pleaded guilty to.

This arose in Casino on the evening of March 8, meaning suspended sentences which were set to expire next month were called back.

Defence solicitor Tom Ivey told the court his client had been "drinking heavily in that period", sparked by death of his previous partner, illness of his current partner and convictions which led to his suspended sentences.

The court heard he had consumed 24 stubbies of full strength beer and a 750mL bottle of Chivas Regal scotch some time before he was caught drink-driving in Casino about 6.45pm on March 8.

He was due to attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting later that evening, the court heard.

Dunwell, who appeared in court via video link, wept as Mr Ivey explained the circumstances that led to him to use heavy drinking as a "coping mechanism".

"In his words, all his old demons re-emerged," Mr Ivey said.

He was disqualified from driving for six months for drink-driving and given 12 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of nine months for the breach of his suspended sentences.