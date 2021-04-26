Menu
Crime

Driver disqualified until 2047 tasered after 40km pursuit

Adam Hourigan
26th Apr 2021 2:51 PM
A disqualified driver has been tasered by police following a pursuit at Grafton early this morning.

About 1am Monday, police officers were patrolling the South Grafton area when they saw a Holden Calais on the Big River Way allegedly driving in a dangerous manner.

Police attempted to stop the driver. However, it failed to stop and police started a pursuit.

The pursuit continued for more than 40km along several rural roads before the vehicle left the road and ended in a drain off the Big River Way at Clarenza.

Officers approached the driver – a 37-year-old man – where he allegedly refused to comply with directions.

The man was arrested with the use of a taser.

Police searched the man and the vehicle, where they allegedly located several buprenorphine patches and a revolver.

The man was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for mandatory testing before being taken to Grafton Police Station.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, possess prohibited firearm, possess loaded firearm in public place, acquire pistol without a permit, drive while disqualified, and police pursuit.

The man – who was disqualified from driving until 2047 – was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today (Monday, April 26, 2021).

