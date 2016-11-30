31°
Driver who was banned until 2040 caught behind wheel

30th Nov 2016 12:57 PM

A MAN who was already disqualified from driving until the year 2040 has been caught driving again.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on Friday, they were performing random breath testing in Tabulam when they saw a car stop before the testing site, then try to do u-turn, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 45-year-old Dungarubba man.

Checks on his driver's licence revealed it had expired in 1995 and he was disqualified from driving until 2040.

Checks on the vehicle revealed that it was unregistered and uninsured.

The driver was issued a court attendance notice for driving while disqualified, and he was fined for driving unregistered and uninsured.

He will appear in Casino Local Court in December.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime disqualified driver police

