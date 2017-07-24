Driver disqualified until 2037 caught at Maccas drive thru

A MAN disqualified from driving for another 20 years has been caught behind the wheel for a Macca's run.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said that on Saturday police saw a 22-year-old Goonellabah man driving through the McDonalds drive-through at Goonellabah.

Police were aware that he was a disqualified driver.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore police station.

Checks revealed he was disqualified from driving until 2037.

The man has been charged with drive whilst disqualified (Second or more offences) and was refused bail.

He will appear in Lismore Local court today.