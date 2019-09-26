Menu
WOODBURN WOES: A Sydney woman was arrested in Woodburn on driving and drug charges.
Crime

Driver disqualified until 2030 caught drug driving

Alison Paterson
by
26th Sep 2019 11:52 AM
ACCORDING to officers from the Richmond Police District, a Sydney woman will always regret the time she visited Woodburn.

Police will allege at 3pm on Wednesday a 34-year-old Waterloo woman was driving through Woodburn when she was stopped by local police, a post on Richmond Police District Facebook reads.

She told police that she did not have a licence and then failed a roadside drug test for amphetamine.

Police then discovered that she had supplied them with a false name, and had a revocation of parole (straight to jail) warrant.

At Ballina checks revealed she is disqualified from driving until 2030.

She also failed her secondary drug test.

The woman has been charged for driving while disqualified and stating a false name.

A further charge may be laid pending the final result of her drug analysis.

She will appear at Ballina Local Court today, and her revocation of parole warrant was executed.

