A driver has died overnight after a crash in a Northern Rivers town.
Driver dies after crashing into guard rail, porch

Liana Turner
23rd Jun 2020 4:03 AM
A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash in Murwillumbah.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ewing St shortly after 8pm on Monday night.

This followed reports of a vehicle having collided with a guard rail before crashing into the front porch of a house.

Tweed/Byron Police District officers attended the scene, as did NSW Ambulance paramedics who began CPR.

But the man, 59, could not be revived.

Police said in a statement no one else was injured and the house received minor damage.

The 59-year-old was the sole occupant of the car.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

