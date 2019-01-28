Driver crosses the line with mid-range reading

A man will face court next month after being nabbed drink-driving in Ocean Shores.

A MAN will face court next month after allegedly being caught drink-driving.

Tweed Byron Police District officers will allege a man was seen driving a silver Land Rover along Orana Rd at Ocean Shores about 8.30pm on January 25 when he crossed double centre lines.

Police stopped the man for breath testing, and he returned a positive roadside result.

He was arrested and taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station where he was submitted to a breath analysis.

Police said the man then returned a mid-range reading and was issued a court attendance notice.

His licence was suspended immediately and he is due to appear at Mullumbimby Local Court on February 25.