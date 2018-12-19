Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dangerous driver has claimed he was psychotic when he rammed several police cars.
A dangerous driver has claimed he was psychotic when he rammed several police cars. MaxPixel
Crime

Driver claims he was psychotic when he rammed police cars

Chloe Lyons
by
19th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of a dangerous driving rampage through three suburbs has claimed he was suffering drug-induced psychosis at the time.

Nigel Scott McPherson, 36, is facing 11 charges including three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of assault police and single counts of driving under the influence, evade police, and possession of a knife in a public place committed on October 12.

McPherson is accused of driving dangerously in Buderim, Alexandra Headland and Maroochydore as well as ramming and side swiping two police cars.

He came to police attention about 6am when he was driving the wrong way down Alexandra Pde.

McPherson pleaded guilty to the charges in Maroochydore Magistrates Court three days after committing the crimes and was was due to be sentenced yesterday, but asked the matter be adjourned pending a psychiatric assessment.

Police prosecutions opposed the adjournment as they were ready to proceed to sentence and McPherson declined to engage in a mental health assessment after he was charged.

Lawyer James Allen of Anderson Fredericks Turner told the court a psychiatric assessment of McPherson wouldn't be used as a defence, but instead as mitigation.

He added the psychosis McPherson told him he felt he was under lasted for several days.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin adjourned the matter to February 1.

crime dangerous driving drug psychosis drugs editors picks maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    First look at weather for Christmas Day

    premium_icon First look at weather for Christmas Day

    Weather WITH Christmas less than a week away, the Northern Rivers can now start preparing for the festive season with the weather in mind.

    • 19th Dec 2018 11:35 AM
    'I couldn't feel my arms': Surfer's horror at championships

    premium_icon 'I couldn't feel my arms': Surfer's horror at championships

    Surfing World title was within reach, but something went horribly wrong

    • 19th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Investigations under way after car hits cyclist at G'bah

    Investigations under way after car hits cyclist at G'bah

    Breaking The man was taken to hospital after this morning's crash

    Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

    Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

    News The highway has now reopened after this morning's tragic crash

    Local Partners