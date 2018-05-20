Driver charged after car hit cyclists

POLICE have charged a 34-year old man whom they allege crashed into two cyclists on the Bruxner Hwy on Saturday just before noon.

Early on Sunday morning police said a man will face court charged with multiple driving-related offences after a motor vehicle collision in the state's north coast.

About 11.30am on Saturday 19 May, a white Ford Courier utility was travelling west on the Bruxner Highway, about 6km east of Drake.

Police were told the Ford collided with two cyclists, also travelling west on the Bruxner Highway.

The male cyclists, aged 28 and 49, were travelling as part of a group and both suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The pair were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where they will both undergo surgery.

The 34-year-old man driving the Ford was arrested at the scene, after allegedly returning a positive result to a roadside breath test.

He was taken to Tabulam Police Station where he returned an alleged breath analysis reading of 0.243.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located an amount of cannabis.

The man's licence was suspended and he was charged with eight offences;

Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm x2

Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm x2

Negligent driving

Drive with high-range PCA

Alter concentration of alcohol before test

Possess prohibited drug

He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court on Sunday 20 May 2018.

