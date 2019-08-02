Driver caught over twice the legal limit in Lennox Head

DRINK DRIVE: A driver has been charged with PCA.

A DRIVER has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol more than twice the legal limit.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police stopped a vehicle about 11.30pm on Thursday on the Coast Rd, Lennox Head and conducted a breath test.

"The driver took a breath test which was positive and was also found in possession of cannabis,” Insp Vandergriend said.

"They were arrested and taken to Ballina police station where a breath analysis was conducted and they had a high range reading of 0.162.”

Police will also allege they found 2.7 grams of cannabis in the driver's possession.