Driver caught on meth, carrying weapons and illicit drugs

A DRIVER will front court after he returned a positive result of methamphetamine during a random drug test in Byron Bay.

About 1.15am on Saturday, a Green Peugeot sedan was pulled over by police after accelerating quickly near the Great Northern Hotel.

The male driver passed a random breath test but appeared to be affected by other substances.

After returning positive to a drug test a search revealed he was in possession of a knife and some resealable bags containing cannabis, methylamphetamine and heroin.

He was conveyed to Byron Bay police station and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court later this month.