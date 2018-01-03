Menu
Driver caught four times over legal limit

A BALLINA man has been caught driving four times the legal limit.

Police said that at 8pm on the December 31 a vehicle pulled out in front of police on Moon Street. The manner of driving was sluggish and police stopped the driver for a breath test.

The driver, a 57 year old Ballina man, was wearing sunglasses and had a six pack of beer in the passenger footwell.

He provided a positive roadside to alcohol and was taken to Ballina Police Station. There he provided a reading more than four times over the legal limit.

He was issued a field court attendance notice for high range PCA and had his licence suspended. He will appear in Ballina Local Court in January.

