Driver carjacked by hitch-hiker at Goonellabah

A DRIVER was left helpless on the side of the road after a hitch-hiker he picked up punched him in the face and stole his car.

Police allege the 27-year-old man was driving his car along Skyline Rd when he picked up a man hitch-hiking on the side of the road last Friday about 1.50pm.

The scuffle broke out between the driver, 27, and the hitch-hiker, 26, near a Goonellabah shopping centre on Rous Rd last Friday afternoon.

It came after the driver had travelled to a number of places around Goonellabah with the man.

The hitch-hiker handed himself into Casino Police Station yesterday where he was arrested and charged with assault with intent to take a motor vehicle.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Lismore Local Court on October 9.

The stolen car was found by police at the hitch-hiker's address.