Driver allegedly fled after hitting power pole at 120km/h

A driver is alleged to have been travelling at 120km/h when the car he was driving hit a power pole, snapping it off at ground level.

A DRIVER was been charged after allegedly fleeing a stolen car that hit a power pole so hard, it snapped it in two.

About 6.20am on Friday, a 29-year-old, who was wanted by police, was allegedly driving at speed along North Arm Road, North Arm when he rounded a bend and left the roadway, colliding with a power pole.

Police said the force of the collision caused the power pole to be snapped off at ground level. The vehicle continued sideways, flipping onto it’s side and collided with a large tree.

It is alleged the vehicle was travelling in excess of 120km/h at time of striking the power pole.

The driver exited the vehicle, leaving behind an injured passenger and allegedly fled the crash site. It is then alleged the male stole another vehicle form a nearby residence.

About 3.30pm on Friday, police were alerted by a member of the public of a suspicious vehicle outside a premises at Tyalgum. Police attended the location and confirmed the suspicious vehicle to be the same one as the vehicle allegedly stolen earlier by the man.

A search of a nearby premises located the man hiding between two mattresses inside a bedroom of the premises.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with outstanding matters and a number of other ‘fresh matters’. (Breaching his bail, an outstanding warrant which related to 10 offences, Taking and driving a conveyance without consent of owner, driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period x 2, not give particulars to owner of damaged property, not giving particulars to police, using registrable vehicle not displaying authorised number plates, using unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, and negligent driving.

He appeared before Tweed Heads Bail Court on October 3 where he was refused bail to reappear before Tweed Heads Local Court on October 6.