Ballina Court House and Ballina Police Station on River Street.
Ballina Court House and Ballina Police Station on River Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Driver allegedly caught with a 32 calibre revolver

Samantha Poate
by
18th Mar 2018 10:45 AM

A 28-year old man will face court today after being charged with several firearms offences after a vehicle stop near Ballina on the State's North Coast yesterday.

Ballina Highway Patrol stopped a Ford Territory on Skennars Head Road in relation to minor traffic matters at 8:20am Saturday Morning.

Police claim when the officer examined the man's licence, it was found to have been expired.

While the officer was conducting further checks and waiting for more police to arrive, it is alleged the driver accelerated harshly from the scene, but was stopped again by police a short distance away.

The man was then arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

While conducting an investigation Police said they found a loaded 32 calibre revolver located on the side of Skennars Head Road.

A search of the man's nearby accommodation allegedly revealed a quantity of ammunition for the revolver and steroids.

The man was later charged with possess unregistered firearm, not keep firearm safely, possess unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place, possess ammunition, driver manner dangerous, possess prohibited drug and traffic offences.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today Sunday 18 March 2018.

Inquiries into the incident continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

