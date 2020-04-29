Driver allegedly caught with 54kg of cannabis faces court

Two men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina.

A VIETNAMESE driver who was allegedly found with 54kg of cannabis in his car after a traffic stop has been granted bail.

Police will allege Highway Patrol pulled over a Honda Accord being driven by Cabramatta man Huu Phuong Phan, 29, as he was allegedly travelling at 98km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Ballina in March.

Police will allege Trong Sang Le, 24, from Canley Heights, was also in the vehicle.

They will allege officers became suspicious after speaking with Mr Phan and decided to search the vehicle.

Police allegedly located 27 cryovac bags containing 54kg of cannabis, estimated to have a potential street value of more than $475,000.

It is believed the two men were travelling to Queensland with the drugs.

The bags were allegedly located inside seven duffel bags which were padlocked and cable-tied, all within the vehicle’s boot.

The Sydney men were arrested and charged with taking part in the commercial supply of a prohibited drug and drug possession.

Both men have remained in custody since their arrest, however Mr Phan on Monday was granted bail in the Byron Bay Local Court.

Meanwhile, Mr Le did not apply for bail on Monday and remains bail refused.

Both men are due to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on June 17 for further mention and a Vietnamese interpreter will be available to assist.